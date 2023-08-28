CS Tuya calls for concerted efforts in environmental protection 

Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has challenged institutions of learning to incorporate climate change, adaptation and mitigation courses in school curricula to boost government efforts in environmental conservation and protection.

Speaking during the launch of Professor Wangari Mathai Institute of Peace and Environmental Studies which aims at creating awareness and shifting attitudes towards environmental conservation the CS further called for concerted efforts towards the conservation of the environment in the country.

Ahead of the Africa climate summit next week in Nairobi, CS Tuya said time was of the essence in positioning the country to where late professor Mathai a conversation Nobel winner left it.

Tuya further revealed that the government plans to plant 15 million seedlings between September and December this year.

While acknowledging that Threats to the environment are still on the rise the CS claimed the government has adopted technological methods to address encroachment threats.

The African Development Bank and well as the African Union representatives present pledged to play a pivotal role in coming up with solutions to climate emergencies.

Report by Gladys Mungai