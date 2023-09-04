CS Tuya: Time to tackle climate change in the context of justice

Cabinet Secretary for Environment Soipan Tuya has called for a paradigm shift in addressing the climate change crisis.

Speaking during the ongoing Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, the CS stated that the climate change debate should focus on justice and the opportunities that can be exploited to solve the crisis.

“The climate change debate has entered a new era. It is no longer just about tackling an environmental or development problem but about addressing climate change in the context of justice,” said Tuya.

She noted that Africa has tremendous potential and abundant opportunities that can be used to solve climate crisis despite the high debt distress among African countries.

“We must look at African countries and their high debt distress contextualizing it with our ability to adapt and mitigate climate change. We must look at the impact of climate change to our economies which are heavily dependent on climate sensitive sectors such as agriculture, tourism, fisheries, energies, forestry among others,” she stated

Tuya urged the delegates to use the summit to explore options as to how the continent can optimize its abundant human and natural resources to leapfrog towards a low carbon economy while opening new opportunities for climate finance, trade and Investment.

“Let us step up and lead the world to find solutions for climate change by listening to all voices at this climate summit including from youth indigenous communities and civil society from Africa and beyond,” she urged.