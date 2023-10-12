CS Wahome hands over docket to Zachariah Njeru

The outgoing Water CS Alice Wahome has officially handed over to her successor Zachariah Njeru.

Wahome was moved to the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development in the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Welcoming her counterpart, Wahome cited the two state departments under her former ministry, the State Department for Irrigation and the State Department for Water and Sanitation.

She expressed confidence that the incoming Water CS Njeru and his team would continue to deliver essential services to the people of Kenya.

Wahome highlighted several significant achievements during her tenure, particularly in Water and Sanitation including an impressive increase in national water service coverage from 1pc to 71pc, resulting into a substantial reduction in waterborne diseases and subsequent healthcare expenses.

Additionally, national sanitation coverage rose to an impressive 67pc, benefiting both urban and rural areas.

“This improvement has played a crucial role in reducing waterborne diseases, saving significant healthcare costs, and protecting our environment from pollution,” remarked Wahome.

On Irrigation, Wahome announced that an additional 1,800 acres of land have been put under irrigation, in a move aimed at enhancing food security and ensuring a more stable and consistent food supply in the future.

Wahome emphasized that this expansion also had a positive impact on economic growth, particularly within the agricultural sector, creating numerous opportunities for farmers.

At the same time, she addressed governance challenges within state corporations in her ministry by appointing four Chief Executives Officers to facilitate effective management and enhance service deliver to the people.

Furthermore, the now Lands CS disclosed that her tenure had seen significant strides in water sector reforms, including the submission of water amendment bills to parliament.

She proudly noted that the bill had been successfully passed by the National Assembly and now awaits approval by the Senate.

Meanwhile, Wahome has extended her heartfelt gratitude to her former team for their unwavering support during her duration at the ministry.