CS Wahome to solve 12-year land dispute in Nairobi West

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has committed to sort out a double allocation issue of Land Title Numbers between Almubarak and Civil servants estates at Nairobi West within three weeks.

The Lands CS urged the affected parties to cooperate and surrender their old title deeds so that the Ministry can process and issue the new titles because new titles cannot be processed without the old ones being surrendered first.

According to the CS, in all transactions where title deeds are being altered legally, the original must be surrendered to be cancelled and held back.

CS Alice asked the members to take her word – as the CS in charge and the custodian of land documents – that their titles will be safe as she had brought with her senior officers from the ministry including PS Lands Gen. Nixon Korir, Chief Land Registrar among other officers who had accompanied her.

The CS reiterated that her Ministry will not tolerate land grabbing and they are in the process of recovering all public grabbed land