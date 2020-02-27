CS Wamalwa assures FCDC Counties of timely release of funds

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa led several Ambassadors and representatives of various embassies on a tour of North Rift region for a development assessment and partnership tour.

The CS and his entourage which also included Heads of Missions from the United Nations Mission and other development partners visited the Frontier Counties Development Council Counties with a view of leveraging on opportunities considering geographic proximities in addressing shared developmental challenges in the marginalized Counties.

The familiarization visit started in West Pokot County and is aimed at providing FCDC counties with the opportunity to articulate key regional development priorities, establish development partners and strengthen FCDC as a platform for member Counties to achieve socioeconomic development.

United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Siddharth Chatterjee said the development partners are keen on supporting Counties with infrastructure including implementation of universal healthcare.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Chartterjee said the visit is aimed at bringing together development partners and the member Counties in order to discuss development opportunities, challenges and solutions.

The officials, who represent the key international development partners in Kenya, who visited projects in the area agreed to work closely with the County Government to actualize development goals.

The envoys visited Kapenguria County Referral Hospital and Makutano Township to assess possible areas of intervention and partnerships and later proceeded to Turkana County.

The delegates acknowledged that West County possesses tremendous untapped opportunities for economic growth despite the challenges posed by climate change.

Indian high commissioner Mr. Rahul Chhabra said that they are partnering with UHC to ensure services improve.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa assured the FCDC Counties of continued support from National Government and timely release of funds.

The CS observed that the Government will soon launch across border program to minimize cross border conflicts. “We want to see more cross border trade. We shall set up projects in Marsabit, Turkana and West Pokot.” he said.

West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo acknowledged the long term generous support from the embassies and recognized with deep appreciation the continuous support from various development partners to West Pokot County as well as other FCDC counties.