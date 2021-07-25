CS Wamalwa dismisses Ruto’s bottom-up economic policy

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic policy.

He said the only way to go is to strengthen devolution which is already in line with the system he is trying to bring to Kenyans.

Wamalwa said the 2010 constitution already brought the bottom-up system by introducing devolution which ensured resources are channeled to the grassroots.

Speaking at Dabaso in Kilifi County during the burial of Devolution CAS Gideon Mung’aro’s uncle Japhet Mung’aro he said the vision 2030 agenda is the one which will change the politics of the country to issue based instead of stories

The CS said Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi who was present has been in the forefront in championing for devolution through the BBI initiative.

“The other day I heard new policies cropping up and am so happy because for the country to succeed in our vision 2030, the political pillar is the weakest pillar in the nation,” he said.

Wamalwa said his interest is to see a country moving with issue-based politics and people centered where is the way the country is going.

He said Ruto’s allies are talking about the Bottom-up approach while ODM is advocating for rural economy re-engineering.

“The rural economy re-engineering is the politics we would like to hear in our country issue-based politics let us compete on issue based on how we can change the lives of our people,” he said.

He said the best policy was created by the 2010 constitution which came up with the devolution policy.

“There is no better bottom-up approach than devolution which allows funds to be disbursed to the grassroots money to come to Gede the people to sit and plan among themselves from the bottom so as to change the country right from the grassroots,” he said.

He urged those talking about bottom up to focus on strengthening devolution so as to transform lives.

Also, present was Governor Kingi, Senator Stewart Madzayo, Magarini MP Michael Kingi, Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, Nominated Senator Christine Zawadi and Kilifi woman rep Getrude Mbeyu.

Kingi who kept off from politics at the burial expressed concern about the rising cases of Covid-19 pandemic in the county and warned that next ween his administration will introduce strict measures aimed at addressing the effects of the pandemic.

He said this month alone Kilifi has lost six people and for the first-time isolation centers are full with people on oxygen.

“For the last three months Kilifi is number 3 or two in the country on the people dying due to Covid-19, we have lost so many people here,” he said.

The governor said three months ago he did not have a patient requiring Oxygen machines but today there are people in Gede, Kilifi breathing on oxygen.

Next week he said there are strategies and new measures which will be announced.

He said every day Kilifi has not less than 25 people who test positive for Covid-19 which is worrying.

The Kilifi North MP on his part said its time Coast should begin looking for its space in national political arena.

Baya said the county politics is battle for locals but the national one requires proper strategies that will enable the county to be part of the government which will be formed after the oncoming general elections.

David Ochola from ODM house in Nairobi who came to represent Party leader Raila Odinga said Ruto’s bottom-up economy plan was not the best.

Ochola said soon they will hit the ground to deal with those who are insulting the president and Raila.