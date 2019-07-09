CS Wamalwa mediates talks to avert Taita Taveta crisis

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has called for a ceasefire in Taita Taveta county as mediation talks to quell the tensions between the county government and MCA’s kicked off.

Wamalwa led a team comprising of Senators, Treasury and technocrats in the Devolution ministry in talks with the county executive.

“As the ministry in charge of intergovernmental relations I have been in talks with governor Samboja who has been very cooperative and has sent his deputy governor Majala Mlaghui together with the executive members” said the CS.

Wamalwa said they were going to also engage with the County Assembly leadership who are already in Nairobi and after that they will visit Taita Taveta County as a mediation team.

“We need to find out what bedevils the county and see if there is an amicable way the matter can be resolved so that there is no disruption of services to the county residents.” Wamalwa said.

About a week ago, Governor Granton Samboja started the process to have the county dissolved over what he termed as harassment from the members of the County Assembly.

Wamalwa said the petition by the governor to have the county dissolved is a grave matter.

The CS says the law provides for a mechanism to resolve emerging issues amicable and ensure the electorates do not suffer.

“Conflicts are disruptive and interfere with service delivery to the citizens” he noted while affirming Government’s commitment to supporting and strengthening Devolution to ensure realization of the Big Four Agenda in our counties.

This afternoon,held talks with Taita Taveta County Assembly Members and @Senate_KE Devolution Committee Chair Hon John Kinyua Nderitu .

Our deliberations focused on ways to avert imminent dissolution of the County like Mediation pic.twitter.com/IfWHcwAUYk — Eugene L. Wamalwa (@EugeneLWamalwa) July 9, 2019

The wrangles between Taita Taveta Executive and the MCAs over a budget impasse have seen Samboja sign a memorandum to dissolve the county government.

It is reported that the MCAs allocated themselves Ksh41.5 million each for projects in their wards, however, the governor declined to assent to the budget terming the move illegal and vowed not to give into the MCA’s demands.

Meanwhile, the Senate has vowed not to relent in their move to have the counties allocated Ksh327billion.

Senate devolution committee chair hon John Kunyua says the national budget and the taxes have increased.

He dismissed claims by National assembly MP’s that county funds should not be increased owing to continued graft.