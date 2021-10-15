CS Wamalwa officially hands over Devolution docket

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has officially handed over the Devolution docket to incoming Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

He also handed over the State Department of ASALs Development and Special programs to Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia.

During the handover ceremony, Wamalwa urged Devolution Development partners and the council of governors to continue the transformative journey towards strengthening devolution, saying it holds the key to a more just, equal, and inclusive nation.

Wamalwa at the same time said that nationwide measures introduced by the government to cushion citizens affected by the ongoing severe drought are slowly yielding favorable results, adding that Kenya is on a good path of achieving Drought resilience.

He said the government had set aside sufficient funds to address the prevailing drought situation to alleviate human suffering.