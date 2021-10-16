CS Wamalwa takes over reigns at Defence Ministry

Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa on Friday took over the Ministry of Defence from outgoing Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Dr Monica Juma.

The new development comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta in September announced the reshuffling of Cabinet Secretaries.

“15 October 2021 marked the official handover of office within the Ministry of Defence (MoD) between outgoing Cabinet Secretary Ambassador (Dr) Monica Juma and the incoming CS Honourable Eugene Wamalwa at the Defence Headquarters in Hurlingam,” said KDF on its twitter handle.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Dr. Juma who is headed to the Ministry of Energy, expressed her gratitude and pleasure in having had, twice, the opportunity to serve within the MoD and of the immense support accorded to her throughout her tenures and urged everyone to endeavor to serve at their best.

The new CS for Defence Eugene Wamalwa said he was honoured to have joined the great KDF family and looked forward to apply his experience and extensive skill set garnered over his career within the ministries.