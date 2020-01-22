CS Wamalwa warns of food shortage due to locust invasion

Kenya is under threat of a major food shortage due to the locust invasion that has affected food crops and pasture in several counties.

“Pastures and even crops in affected counties have been destroyed by locust and this could lead to a major food shortage in the coming days,” he said.

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa is, however, giving an assurance that the government has put in place measures to deal with the pest which is spreading at an alarming rate.

So far the locusts have invaded 8 counties including Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Meru, Samburu and Laikipia.

He was however quick to note that the government had put in place measures to deal with the pest which was spreading at an alarming rate.

“There are already three disaster management bills before parliament and senate and we need harmonize them,” he added.

Wamalwa who was speaking after opening a one week workshop on harmonization of disaster policies in Naivasha termed 2019 as one of the hardest times for the country due to the number of disasters reported.

But speaking separately in Nakuru, his principal secretary Micah Powen said the locust invasion was under control.

Powen assuring Kenyans that the menace had not achieved the threshold for it to be declared a national disaster.

The magnitude of destruction brought about by the locusts in Kenya so far remains uncertain but according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the insects have destroyed 175,000 acres of farmland in Somalia and Ethiopia.