CS Wandayi: Gov’t keen to achieve last-mile connectivity nationwide

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has pledged to ensure the realization of last-mile connectivity across the country.

This, he said, will be accomplished through close collaboration with the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) and the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC).

Speaking in Nyamchore village, Awendo, Migori County, where 305 households are set to benefit from last-mile connections, Wandayi reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all regions in the country are connected to the national grid.

He added that he is working with other agencies to enhance the country’s power network and reduce frequent outages.

Wandayi revealed plans to expand the Awendo and Kehancha power lines as part of the ministry’s broader efforts to boost energy supply.

REREC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Rose Mkalama, noted that providing rural communities with access to energy is key to fostering economic growth in those areas.

Meanwhile, KPLC General Manager, Kennedy Owino, urged rural communities to protect government projects from vandalism, stressing that safeguarding these initiatives is essential for their long-term benefit.