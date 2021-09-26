CS Yatani threatens to sue bloggers over defamation

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has said that he will move to court following false information by bloggers on social media.

The CS on Sunday said that that reports of his son’s arrest by the two bloggers Robert Alai and Cyprian Nyakundi were “false, malicious and utter nonsense.”

The social media reports by Alai & Nyakundi that one of my sons was arrested at the airport is false, malicious & utter nonsense. It’s sad to note the extent Heartless individuals can go to besmirch innocent family’s reputation to achieve an end.We shall meet with them in court. — Amb. Ukur Yatani, EGH 🇰🇪 (@BaloziYatani) September 26, 2021

The reports by the bloggers allege that one of the CS’s sons, Ibrae’ was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The bloggers went on to suggest that the CS’s son was a pawn in a grand corruption scheme.

Treasury CS Ukurr Yatani's son Ibrae arrested with 4 Million US$ in cash at JKIA destined to Dubai on Friday. The money is part of the 2B that Government officials steal everyday. Yatani a pastoralist, is behind the erratic borrowing by GoK, creating a debt crisis. pic.twitter.com/oJRGka3cai — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) September 26, 2021

While responding to the allegations, CS Yatani stated that the rumour had been designed to malign his family’s name.

“It’s sad to note the extent heartless individuals can go to besmirch an innocent family’s reputation to achieve an end. We shall meet with them in court,” the CS stated.