CSOs urged to include climate change in health advocacy messages

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are being urged to incorporate climate change messages into their health advocacy efforts. Experts are warning that climate change poses a significant threat to the long-term health of the global population, as its effects have a negative impact on health emergencies.

Dr. Pamela Kaithuru, a consulting psychologist at the Kenya Meteorological Department, highlighted Africa’s vulnerability to climate change, which negatively affects service delivery, increases the burden of climate-sensitive diseases, and exacerbates the impacts of other shocks, such as conflicts and insecurity.

“The health effects of climate change are immense, especially considering the rise in the number of climate-related disasters and their profound impact on the physical, psychological, and mental health of human beings,” Dr. Kaithuru stated.

She added that climate change severely undermines the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by compounding existing diseases and barriers to accessing health services.

Dr. Kaithuru emphasized that climate change-related stressors, such as natural disasters like floods and droughts, can affect people’s mental health, leading to displacements and loss of livelihoods. Additionally, she pointed out that vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue fever are likely to escalate into pandemics during such circumstances.

Food and water insecurity may also result in malnutrition. Advocacy messages that address the impact of climate change on health will help communities plan ahead and prevent future pandemics.

The climate expert noted that human-induced climate change is already affecting various weather and climate extremes worldwide, demonstrated by events like heatwaves and droughts.

“Between 2030 and 2050, it is expected that climate change will cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths annually due to malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea, and heat stress. Regions with weak healthcare infrastructure, particularly developing countries like Kenya, will be the least equipped to cope without assistance to prepare and respond,” Dr. Kaithuru explained.

She called on CSOs to play a crucial role in informing communities about climate change and advocating for building strong climate resilience.

As an example, she cited the recent weather forecast released by the Kenya Meteorological Department for October, November, and December 2024, which indicated below-average rainfall in several regions, particularly the coastal, northeast, and southeast lowland areas. She pointed out that the weather forecast reports released by the Kenya Meteorological Department on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis are not only important for farmers but also for those in the health sector. These reports allow them to prepare and plan for potential pandemics caused by climate change.

When pastoralist communities have access to and understand these weather reports, they can sell their cows in advance of droughts instead of suffering from depression or stress after losing their means of livelihood.

Similarly, the health sector can plan accordingly and ensure that people with conditions like HIV have enough medication, minimizing treatment interruptions due to disruptions in healthcare services and supply chains caused by floods.

She urged the media and civil society organizations (CSOs) to assist communities in accessing this information and help them interpret it. Furthermore, she emphasized the importance of integrating climate change adaptation and mitigation into health programs as a way to prevent future pandemics, maintain continuity of care, and strengthen healthcare systems to withstand climate shocks.

The climate expert called for collaboration and partnerships between the government, CSOs, and the private sector to develop comprehensive health strategies that address the impacts of climate change. Dr. Kaithuru emphasized the need to build resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters, as well as to integrate climate change measures into national policies and planning.

Dr. Kaithuru shared these insights during a monthly meeting of CSOs, hosted by the Stop TB Partnership Kenya and the Health NGOs Network (HENNET), with the theme of “pandemic preparedness and response.”