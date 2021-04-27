CT scan machine installed in Kajiado referral hospital

Kajiado County patients are poised to benefit  from CT scan services following the installation of the machine at Kajiado referral hospital after a long wait.  

For years, patients requiring CT scan services endured long journeys to either Nairobi or Machakos counties depleting them financially.

Now the county government  has finally heard the patients cry, attracting a long list of bookings on the first day.

Most patients lauded the initiative saying it was time overdue.

When launching the machine, Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku assured patients the machine will be operating 24 hours at reduced charges of Ksh 5,000 to ensure more patients can access the service.

Governor Lenku who also made impromptu visits in the wards said the county government has secured enough drugs for all public hospitals.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure improved services in public hospitals especially now the country is grappling with the third wave of Covid-19 virus.

