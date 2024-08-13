MPs demand answers on state of university education

The National Assembly Committee on Education has expressed its displeasure after the Commissioners of the Commission for University Education (CUE) failed to appear for the second time to answer critical questions about the state of higher education in the country.

The meeting follows inspection visits conducted by lawmakers on April 2024 to various universities across the country, that unearthed serious questions about the quality of education being offered.

Findings from the visits revealed inadequate facilities to accommodate the growing student population, as well as insufficient staff in several institutions of Higher Learning.

In a meeting chaired by Malava MP Malulu Ijendi, legislators cited instances of universities including Kisii University and Koitalel University operating without qualified personnel, including those with PhD students but no professors.

MPs sought answers from the Commission for University Education on the procedure of accreditation for public universities.

The Committee on Education is seeking clarity on the accreditation process, including the criteria used to grant university charters, the number of charters issued in the past seven years, and the challenges faced by CUE.

Similarly, the Committee is keen to understand the role of CUE and professional bodies in accrediting university courses, as well as the criteria and costs involved in the process.

The meeting adjourned with the Commission for University Education, CEO Prof. Mike Kuria expected to appear at a later date accompanied by the institution’s Commissioners and the PS, State Department on Higher Education.

During the meeting, legislators also highlighted the challenges faced by the special education sector and agreed to engage the ministry on the funding and welfare of Special Needs Educational Institutions.