Cultivating leadership:  Bore urges mentorship of children with disabilities

The Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore is rooting for children’s mentoring programmes, helping them to develop into responsible citizens and leaders.

The CS said her Ministry believes that children who work with mentors are more likely to perform well in school, graduate, and go on to attend college and have successful, healthy lives.

The CS spoke at the first session of the Tunza Career Guidance and Mentorship program for students with disabilities at the Rev. Muhoro Secondary School for the Deaf, Nyeri County. She spoke of the need for teamwork to inspire and guide children from a young age, especially those with disabilities.

“As a nation, we owe it to our children including children with disabilities the affection and attention they deserve to be ready to be the leaders of the present and the future. Mentorship is a powerful tool in enabling this,” she said reiterating that guidance and support are crucial for the child to thrive

Bore lauded the National Council for Persons with Disabilities. She said they go beyond just offering education scholarships for students with disabilities. They “instill confidence and forward habits in our children with disabilities” through their career guidance and mentorship programme.

She said the initiative is aimed at ensuring no one is left behind, as per the bottom-up approach and commitment of the Kenya Kwanza administration.