A visit to the Nairobi National Museum is a great way to gain perspective on the culture and history of Kenya.

Still on our #NairobaeIGTour, we visited the National Museum on Saturday the 7th for an art and heritage tour. If you are like most Nairobi residents, you probably visited the museum one or twice in your childhood and haven’t been back since. Well you’re missing out on a lot because the museum presents our country’s rich culture, art and history in its entire splendor. It was refurbished in 2006 and had a major re-opening in 2008. It’s now complete with shopping and dining facilities.

Our first encounter of the great house was the Birds of East Africa exhibit which is a huge display of at least 900 stuffed bird specimens. Adjacent to the room is the Great Display of Mammals with a display of stuffed mammals. It is followed by the Cradle of Mankind exhibition which contains a collection of early man’s fossils. The top floor of the house takes you on a journey through Kenya’s and East Africa’s history; from the pre-colonial and migration journeys to the colonial era to the post-independence period. There is also a painting exhibition of Kenya’s tribes.

If you’re not herpetophobic you can visit the snake park which is adjacent to the museum. You can also opt to have a picnic or romantic date at the lush botanical gardens.

You learn so much within an hour of being at the museum. The hall wa filled with ‘oohs‘ and ‘aahs‘, an indication of surprise and delightful wonder.

Location: Museum Hill, Near Uhuru Highway

Visiting hours: Everyday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Charges: KS 100 & KSH 50 for Kenyan adults and children respectively, KSH 400 & KSH 200 for East African adults and children respectively, KSH 800 & KSH 400 for international adults and children respectively.

Photography by Jackson Mnyamwezi

