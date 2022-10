Police in Kiambu county have arrested ten people after a weeklong crackdown on illicit brew and narcotics sellers. Area police commander Perminus Kioko issued a stern warning to those involved in the illegal business that the law will catch up with them and prosecute them in the courts of justice. Kioko at the same time lauded members of the public for volunteering information that led to the arrest of the culprits.

