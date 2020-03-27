A curfew means we’re all locked in for a few hours but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring

Stories around the figurative campfire

Our ancestors did it, and so can we. Gather around and tell each other stories, made up or real, it will be an opportunity to see how creative everyone is and it gives you time to bond as a family.

If you are alone, get a conference call going on Whatsapp (or any other preferred app) and enjoy each other’s company by sharing stories, gossip or whatever floats the group’s collective boat.

Eat-in

Going out for a bite to eat is out, but most restaurants are still delivering food. It’s an opportunity to ‘eat-out’ from the comfort of your home while still adhering to the curfew rules.

Make it a movie night

With multiple streaming apps available for use in the country that come with a varied library of movies, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

If you’re home alone and want to do a movie night with your friends, no problem! There’s an app for that. It’s called Scener for Google Chrome and it’s free.

Games/Quiz night

Tonight might be a great time to learn about what video games your kids play. If not, try board games, charades or engage in a quiz night. A Quiz night would be an opportunity to squeeze in educational questions to keep up with your kids’ studies and keep them on their toes.

Multiplayer games are available online if you’re home alone.

Dance off competition

Fridays are for great music and good vibes, so why not make it an activity for the whole family? Might as well show off those dance moves, irrespective of whether you can dance or not, either way, it will be a fun activity for everyone.

Your kids might as well teach you how this TikTok thing works while you have time.

Cook something fabulous

This could be a great opportunity to try out different recipes and make it an activity everyone can engage in. You could make a variety of pizzas with different toppings together or bake a cake. You could make this interesting by making it “Top Chef.” Pretend to be a judge and offer rewards for a job well done.

There are many activities you can all do together, you just need to be creative. Whatever you decide to do, just have fun and more importantly, stay indoors.

Tell Us What You Think