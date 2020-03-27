Curfew affects train commuter services

Written By: Agnes Mwangangi
Madaraka
The train will make stopovers at Voi, Mtito Andei and Kibwezi stations

Kenya Railways has rescheduled the departure time for the Madaraka Express and reduced the number of trips to one daily.

Nairobi commuter services are also affected.

In a statement KR said this was in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive of a 7pm to 5am curfew beginning today (Friday 27).

The inter-county train will leave both Mombasa and Nairobi Termini at 10:30 am. All customers with tickets for travel Friday have been advised to be at the two Termini at 10:00 am.

The train will make stopovers at Voi, Mtito Andei and Kibwezi stations.

Further in line with National Government’s directive on the 60% capacity rule, Madaraka Express Inter-County train stops at Athi River, Emali, Mariakani, Miasenyi stations have been stopped.

 

