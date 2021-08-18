President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the extension of the nationwide curfew for another 60 days to mitigate transmission of Covid-19.

In Public Order No. 5 of 2021 on the Coronavirus Pandemic, the President announced that the dusk to dawn curfew will continue from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am.

The Head of State noted that the extension of curfew hours was followed upon the advice of the National Security Council and recommendations of the National Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 in the country.

Curfew hours in thirteen counties in Nyanza and Western Kenya that were identified as Covid-19 hotspots has been lifted and will now observe the nationwide curfew prescriptions.

All forms of physical/in-person public gatherings and meetings, including political rallies and campaign meetings for impending by elections have been also suspended with immediate effect for a period of 60 days.

The President also directed that places of worship shall continue to strictly adhere to the one third rule for in person worship and congregational worship, and protocols on hygiene and social distancing in accordance with the guidelines of the Inter Faith Council.

The new directives will also see funerals and interment ceremonies be conducted strictly within 96 hours of confirmation of death.

Operations of bars, restaurants and eateries shall continue as guided by the Ministry of Health guidelines, failure to which appropriate action against management, staff, patrons, and premises shall be taken.

President Kenyatta directed the National Government Administration Officers to secure compliance of these directives without fail.

“In enforcing these measures all security sector agencies are directed to ensure that organizers and/or individual leaders, including senior public sector officials and political leaders take personal responsibility and are held to account for any violation of the measures,” said President Kenyatta.