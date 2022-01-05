Curfew in Delhi as Covid cases surge

On Tuesday, authorities in Delhi imposed a weekend curfew, with all non-essential activity banned between Friday night and Monday morning. The capital last week closed gyms and cinemas, as well as imposing an overnight curfew in an effort to stem the spread.

The weekend curfew decision was announced hours after the city’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive, saying he was isolating with mild symptoms.

Mr Kejriwal has been attending massive election rallies in other states, even as cases continue to rise in his city.

On Monday, he attended an event in Uttarakhand where many, including those sharing the stage with him, were seen without a mask.

Several other politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have held similar rallies in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in the past few weeks in which thousands – many without masks – have participated with little regard to social distancing.

The three states, along with Goa and Manipur, go to the polls in February and March.