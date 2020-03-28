Curfew: Leaders fault police for using excessive force

Political leaders in the country have faulted the manner in which the National Police Service implemented the dusk to dawn curfew on Friday.

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi faulted police officers for allegedly employing excessive force in the enforcement of the dusk to dawn curfew that kicked off Friday.

Mudavadi says the police action could prove counterproductive in ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic as it might place police at war with the citizens.

“The police have gone about it in the manner that is extremely inconsiderate and inhumane. They give an impression that they are dealing with a hostile population that must be cowed in through brutal force. It is useful to remind the Government that it is not at war with its citizens,” said ANC leader Mudavadi.

Mudavadi called on the Government to re-evaluate and look into mechanisms of ensuring Kenyans have access to basic commodities such as food.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula asked the Inspector General of Police to ensure no human right abuses occur when enforcing the curfew.

“IG Mutyambai ensure there are no human rights abuses in the pretext of enforcing the curfew. Kenyans are already traumatized by Coronavirus and need no further stress. Police should escort those caught off guard to their homes and not beat them up,” said Wetangula.

“When the President declared a 7 pm to 5 am curfew it was meant to enhance efforts to check Covid-19. The police who are using this as an excuse to brutalize people are criminally culpable,” he added.