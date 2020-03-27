Curfew to hit small businesses hard

The imposition of the dusk to dawn curfew effective Friday evening to stem the spread of Coronavirus is worrying majority of Kenyans who are in the informal sector.

According to the Institute of Economic Affairs, the informal sector employs over 80% of the Kenyan working population.

This is the same case in most developing countries, where the informal sector accounts for up to half of most economic activity.

Since the outbreak of the deadly virus, business owners globally have been grappling with the effects of Covid-19 on their companies and the broader economy.

Kenya has not been spared either, businesses from restaurants, open air markets, entertainment joints and bars have been closed down in measures announced by the government to combat further spread of the disease.

With the curfew kicking in Friday at 7pm, those that have been braving the challenge to remain open will have to shut their doors at least by 6.30pm.

Most of these small businesses thrive in the evening serving residents returning home from work.

Vibandas owned by mama mbogas and food vendors that operate late into the night have to close by sunset or not open at all.

“I usually open my food kiosk at 6pm to sell takeaway chapatti and boiled cereals , I will not open at all to avoid being caught up in the curfew” says John Mwai who operates at the busy Githurai market.

His fate will be shared by scores of other food vendors and market stall operators.

Already there is anxiety with fear of looming job losses. For Kevin Kioko a bodaboda operator in the heavily populated Mlolongo estate in Machakos county says his over 500 colleagues are grappling with the challenge posed by the stay at home order.

With the country bracing for the curfew, Kioko fears the worst. “Pick hours for bodaboda business is between 6pm to midnight. We have families to feed, pay rent…this will be a very difficult time for us. We do not even how long the curfew will last”.

Lilian Maina a River Road shop owner who sells jewelry from China has been forced to close down her shop after she run out of stock because of the global travel lockdown.

“For many traders in down town River Road stocks in their shops have dwindled. However pick time business for most of them is the evening rush hour” says Lilian.

“Closing my shop is going to affect me greatly. I know whatever is happening is for the good of our country… but how do I pay my bills? I have workers’ salary to pay too. If this thing lasts for much longer and we can’t open our shop, I may be forced to reduce the number of staff” she adds.

Another trader on Taveta Road Tom Ochieng, says lockdown in down town started long before the curfew. “Most of our customers have been keeping away from town. So sales have dipped since the first case of coronavirus was reported two weeks ago” he observes.

Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i Thursday gazetted the curfew which is indefinite.

“ Under the order, there shall be no public gatherings, processions or government either alone or a s group during the period of the curfew” reads the special issue of Kenya Gazette.

“…effective Friday, March 27, 2020, a daily Curfew from 7pm to 5am shall be in effect in the territory of the Republic of Kenya, with all movement by persons not authorized to do so or not being medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential services providers, being prohibited between those hours,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta in a national address on Wednesday.

Here is the full list of the providers of critical and essential services who are exempted from the curfew: