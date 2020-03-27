Curfew violators warned of severe action

Police are urging travellers to plan their trips in advance to ensure they are not caught in transit when the dusk to dawn curfew kicks off Friday at 7pm.

This as authorities mobilized resources to implement the lockdown imposed by the Government as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus across the country.

Authorities were emphatic that the 7pm to 5am curfew meant people should stay indoors for the duration, and warned stern action would be taken against violators.

In Nakuru, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has announced that the state has mobilised adequate resources to enforce a dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the government as part of measures to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

Natembeya said all state security agencies had mapped places where deployments will be made and that roadblocks will be placed at strategic locations.

He said Public Service Vehicles must ensure that they stop operations before 7pm and that long distance truck drivers should park their vehicles and look for accommodation before the curfew starts.

“We have prepared well and are now ready to roll out the ban on movement within the said hours. We will not hesitate to arrest any transporter or boda boda rider found moving around after 7pm. There will strictly be no movement of people,” said the administrator.

Addressing the press at his office the RC lamented that Boda Boda operators were the weakest link in the fight against spread of the virus.

“Some of them are still operating from the CBD yet we banned them from doing so. Others are ferrying more than one passenger. We have also noticed that they are notorious for crowding at single spots. We urge for cooperation from all concerned parties for the sake of our safety,” he said.

Natembeya said security officers on leave had been ordered to return to work immediately to beef up numbers for the exercise ahead. He said police officers will ensure there is stability during this period, and all orders issued by the national government are adhered to.

On Wednesday this week President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a nationwide curfew of between 7pm and 5am effective Friday, March 27 as part of measures to nip the spread of the coronavirus in the country in the bud.

The only persons who will be exempted from the curfew are medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential services providers.

“…effective Friday, March 27, 2020, a daily Curfew from 7pm to 5am shall be in effect in the territory of the Republic of Kenya, with all movement by persons not authorized to do so or not being medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential services providers, being prohibited between those hours,” said Uhuru in a national address on Wednesday.