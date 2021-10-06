Curling: Kenya team raring to go ,target 2023 Winter Olympics

The national Curling team has began preparations for the 2023 Winter Olympics in earnest by playing a series of friendly matches .

The team played Denmark in a friendly match on Tuesday kickstarting the preparations as they look forward to forming a formidable side for the Winter games.

‘’We are happy to start the sport here in Kenya, and we will now begin the selection process for the national teams ahead of the Winter games’’,said Laventer Ogutu Kenya Curling Association founder.

The association is a registered entity with the sports registrar and is affiliated to the national Olympic committee, NOC-K

The sport involves two categories Low carling and and Ice carling but the development of the two locally is hampered by the availability of facilities including an ice rink.

The sole ice rink at Panari Hotel has remained closed since March 2020 following the global outbreak of Corona Virus making it a herculean task for the Carling team to find an alternative facility.

National men’s team captain Odhiambo Zuma was ecstatic with the launch of the sport saying by participating in a number of friendly matches this will sharpen them ahead of the grueling Winter Olympic games qualifiers.

“ It’s a big day for the sport in the country ,the game hasn’t made major strides due to fewer friendly matches that the teams have played and also failing to travel for the various international championships ,but that’s set to change with this new initiative’’ remarked Odhiambo Zuma.

The sport involves four players from each side who battle in 8 sets