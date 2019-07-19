Curtain falls on AFCON 2019 as Senegal, Algeria clash Friday

Written By: Kennedy Langat
The curtains of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will fall Friday evening when former Champions Algeria face Senegal in the final match at the International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal who lost 1-0 to the North Africans in the group stage of the tournament will be seeking their first African crown while Algeria will be out to reclaim the title, they won in 1990. 

Algeria eliminated Nigeria and Senegal knocked out Tunisia in the semis, to set up tonight’s finale.

Algeria are in the race to go unbeaten in the competition and have recorded only a draw in six games and are vying for their first title since 1990 which they clinched on home soil while Senegal are angling for an inaugural African title with their last appearance in the final coming in 2002 where they lost to Cameroon.

Elsewhere, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse believes the Africa Cup of Nations group stage defeat by Algeria helped fuel their run to the final, where they will meet the same opponents tonight for the title in Cairo, Egypt.

Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in their second game of the tournament in Egypt, but Cisse’s side have since won all four matches without conceding a goal, leaving the Teranga Lions on the brink of winning a first Cup of Nations crown.

Cisse, was captain of the Senegal side that reached 2002 final in Bamako, missing the decisive penalty in a shootout loss to Cameroon.

Senegal must do without defensive rock Kalidou Koulibaly, who is suspended for the final after two yellow cards in the knockout phase.

