Akinyi Ouko, Nimmo Wairimu, Andrew Ogola and Nabil Shikely broke current records in different categories as the curtains came down on Nairobi County Aquatic association level 2 swimming gala held at the Makini school. Meanwhile , Little fish swim club emerged victorious in the men’s category with 13 medals, while Braeburn Swimming club won the ladies category with 22 medals.

