Curtains fall on former Anglican bishop Michael Sande

Former Anglican Church bishop of Butere Diocese Michael Sande is dead.

Bishop Sande died Thursday night while receiving treatment in Kisumu after a short illness. He was the second bishop of Butere after bishop Horace Etemesi.

While mourning the bishop, Deputy president Dr. William Ruto described him as a gracious spiritual leader who had steadfast religious credence that he instilled in many souls.

The deputy president said his influence stretched beyond the pulpit to communities that counted on him for wisdom and counsel.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of a gentle, charismatic and gracious spiritual leader who had steadfast religious credence that he instilled to many of us. Retired Bishop Emeritus Michael Sande was a man of insightful leadership, theological brilliance and deep faith” Ruto said.

On his part, Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya described the late bishop as a humble, honest, and selfless servant of the Lord who spent his lifetime instilling doctrines of Christianity to the masses.

Bishop Sande is survived by a wife Jesca Sande, and five children. He served at the diocese from 2006 to 2013.

The late Sande was ordained in 1990 and went on to serve as a vicar in Nairobi’s St mark’s Westlands, St john Pumwani and St Paul’s South C before moving to Butere diocese in Kakamega county.