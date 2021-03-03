Custom duty office to be set up in West Pokot

High ranking government officials from the national and county government of West Pokot have assessed the Kenya – Uganda entry point at Konyao near Alakas to set up a custom duty office that will begin in the next three months.

Officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA), Immigration, internal security and border management secretariat surveyed the area and met the locals at the border to deliberate on setting up a customs office.

The community members living along the Kenya and Uganda border at Konyao have set aside two hundred acres of land for customs border point.

The custom point is meant to boost national revenue collection, ensure effective and controlled trade affairs between citizens from the two countries and stabilize peace.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello urged residents to welcome the government move, saying that the border point would be beneficial to the locals and the county at large and further assured the team of maximum security.

The Director of Border Management Secretariat (BMS), Kennedy Nyaiyo said that they had surveyed twenty six potential points of entry along Kenya and other border countries for the past two years and Konyao in West Pokot and Lokiriama Turkana as entry points to Uganda that are going to be operationalised.