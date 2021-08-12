Customs revenue from Boma Line shed hits Kshs. 1B

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says it has collected Kshs 1,046,719, 812 from the Kenya Railways Boma Line shed in nine moths to July.

The facility which is used to deconsolidate all imported cargo by small traders within Nairobi and its environs has so far handled 1,021 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) according to KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu.

The facility which was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in February 2020 begun operations in November handling all consolidated cargo transported through the standard gauge railway and imported by small traders.

KRA says 3002 small traders have been facilitated at the shed since November last year.

Similarly, the deconsolidation centre has seen an increase from clearing six containers in November 2020 to 106 in June 2021.

Githii says Boma Line transit shed has been expanded to handle up to 30 TEUs in a day from four containers last year.

According to the revenue authority, the facility has significantly reduced the cost of doing business for small-scale traders by reducing last mile costs as it currently takes less than 24 hours for cargo to be transported to from the Port to shed.

KRA intends to further simplify the process by introducing mobile apps for both clearance and payment of taxes.