Cut flowers power horticulture exports as earnings hit Kshs 101B

Flowers dominated horticulture exports in eleven months of the year to November as earnings rose to reach 101.1 billion from Kshs. 99 billion registered last year.

Data from the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFFA) indicate that the volume of flowers exports increased 33% from 287.8 million kilos in 2020 to 373.78 million kilos in 2021.

Roses accounted for the largest share of flowers export earnings with the value of exports standing at Kshs. 71.8 billion from 70.8 billion last year followed by mixed flowers with 17.8 billion and cuttings Kshs. 15.8 billion compared to Kshs. 94 billion and Kshs. 13 billion earned in 2020 respectively.

Total volume of horticulture exports increased to 313 million kilos with a value of Kshs. 150 billion.

“The total value of horticultural produce exported in 2021 from January to November rose from Kshs. 136.7 billion in 2020 to Kshs. 145.4 billion in 2021 representing a 6% increase. The total volume of exports increased by 85 million kilos representing a 30% rise that was attributed to increased demand especially flowers and vegetables,” said AFFA.

Vegetable export value increased from Kshs. 19.9 billion last year to Kshs. 26.8 billion during the period under review while the value of fruits exports stagnated at Kshs. 17.6 billion despite an increase in exports from 99.5 million kilos to 110.5 million kilos.

Review of avocado export suspension

The Agriculture Fisheries and Food Authority (AFFA) has said it will review the temporary suspension of avocado exports on mid January next year upon review of harvest data.

The authority says the suspension which was placed last month meant to protect the country’s avocado exports profile following decline in quality of the produce as harvest go depleted.

“harvesting and exports of immature avocados has negatively affected the image of the country in overseas markets in addition to interfering with the cropping cycle of trees thereby reducing projected volumes in subsequent harvests,” said AFFA in a statement.

During the January-November period under review, avocado was the leading fruits export with value declining marginally to Kshs. 14.4 billion from Kshs. 14.5 last year.

Kenya was the leading exporter of avocado in Africa in 2020 and it’s among the top 10 world’s largest exporters but only exported 10 of its total avocado production.

“The leading producer is Murang’a and accounted for 31% by value of produce followed by Kiambu, Nakuru, Kisii, Nyamira, Meru and Bomet. However, in the same period, Nyeri, Laikipia, ElgeyoMarakwet and UasinGishu have nearly doubled the area under production and so they are the counties to watch in avocado production in the next 2 years when the crop comes to bearing.”