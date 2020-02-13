Cyber Crime: CA pulls down 30 million social media posts

The Communications Authority of Kenya last year pulled down 30 million social media posts over cybercrimes including indecent exposure of minors and online sexual harassment.

CA Director-General, Leah Wanjau is calling for a collaborative strategy to stem the vice to make the internet space safe for children amid growing concern over increased activity by online predators buoyed by internet penetration and innovation.

Stakeholders have partially blamed the innovation and penetration of technology on the prevalence of cybercrimes.

According to CA, as at September 2019, Kenya had 53.2 million mobile subscriptions representing 112% of the population, 52 million internet subscriptions, the bulk of whom access data through their mobile phones.

The Kenya Crime Incident Team (KCIRT) under the Communications Authority has established that over 750,000 paedophiles are online every hour targeting children who they eventually meet and abuse sexually and physically.

Wanjau says online predators are now posing as teens to lure unsuspecting minors into harmful activities like child pornography.

Parents have been advised to sensitise, monitor, guide and talk to their children about online safety to safeguard them from paedophiles who dominate internet platforms.

Google Kenya has rolled out a 100 million shillings grant project to train 180,000 thousand individuals under the safe internet campaign.

However, the effectiveness of the advocacy of safe internet use remains uncertain as the country is poised to have licensing of 5g network, that would mean faster internet speed and increased access at the touch of a button.

The World Safer Internet Day is commemorated in the month of February with calls for combined efforts by various stakeholders to make the internet safer for all.

Users have been urged to develop four critical skills namely Respect, Responsibility, Resilience and Reasoning