Cycling: 2,500 to run at the third Jubilee Live Free Race

The third edition of the now annual Jubilee Live Free Cycling Race is scheduled September 29th in Nairobi.

The race organized by Nairobi Bike Race is set to attract 2,500 cyclists drawn from 21 countries. Participants from Ethiopia, Eritrea, USA, France, Tanzania,Uganda and Rwanda among others are set to feature.

The race attempts to raise awareness on practical steps that individuals and the broader community can take for a well-rounded life.

The partners of the race Jubilee Insurance having pumped in Ksh.20Million in sponsorship are also leveraging on the event to market their products to participants ready to ‘unlock’ their future through healthy living.

“Our brand promise is centered on enabling people to live free, and this event naturally ties in with that vision. We are excited about the third edition, not only for the platform it provides for competition and fun but also for its role in fostering conversations that inspire behavioral change and drive meaningful societal impact. We look forward to raising the profile of this event with the ambition of transforming it into a Tour de Kenya, reflecting our commitment to its continued growth and impact,” said Caroline Ndungu, Jubilee Insurance Head of Marketing and Corporate.

Jubilee Insurance Chief Excutive Officer Dr. Julius Kipngetich noted the platform the race unveils for the voicing of global and national significance not limited to sports and helthy living as well as financial prudency.

“It’s an opportunity for us to engage with our community while addressing critical challenges through our shared commitment to health, sustainability, and positive change’’, remarked Kipngetich.

Race organisers Nairobi Bike Race mentioned the impact the event has had on many of the cyclists who have taken part as well as raising the enthusiasm of cycling at the same time.

“The last two editions of the Jubilee Live Free Race have made a significant impact, and this year, we are excited to present an even more thrilling event. This year’s race will not only offer cyclists a chance to showcase their skills and be recognized for their achievements but also provide families with memorable opportunities to bond and participate in engaging activities. We look forward to further engaging our communities as we continue our efforts to make a positive contribution towards making the world a better place,” said Loise Wachira director Nairobi Bike Race.

The race which will be flagged off at Nyayo National Stadium is set to feature six categories which include the 60km main race,12 km family fun ride, 48 km black mamba ride, 2 km kiddies’ race, a 48 km para-cycling race. The race will also consist of the 60km team race where each team will feature six riders.