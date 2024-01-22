Cycling: Amani project launch gravel series

The Amani Project have announced advanced plans to hold this years Loop Safari Gravel Series.

The series which is set to cycle off on February 4th in Nairobi will also be held in Iten,Naivasha and Vipingo.

The cycling series is suppprted by Loop DFS, digital financial service.

After Nairobi the gruelling race will move to Iten in March before heading to Hell’s Gate in Naivasha in June.

The Naivasha leg is also part of the prestigious International cycling Union’s gravel world series.

The series will culminate in September in Vipingo,Kilifi County.

Speaking at the launch event, LOOP DFS CEO Eric Muriuki highlighted the delight for the firm to sponsor the series.

“Cycling is both a sport and a lifestyle as it encapsulates a narrative that extends beyond competition. It tells of a story of grit, determination, and triumph over challenges that accurately resonates with us at LOOP, both on and off the cycling tracks.”

“At LOOP, we are more than a financial Technology Company (Fintech), we are a

lifestyle enabler connecting our customers to the best experiences, solutions and deals to get the best out of every interaction.Through this, we believe that LOOP is a catalyst for growth not only financially, but in all aspects of our customers’ lives.” He added.

The series is set to attract proffesional and recreational cyclists who will compete in three categories covering 220km,60km and 30km.

Speaking about the partnership on behalf of the AMANI Project, Paddy Williams

said:

“We are thrilled to have LOOP on board as our headline partner for the 2024 Safari Gravel Series. It goes a long way towards showing the potential of cycling in the country and region. Beyond that, we’re confident that this sponsorship will support our aim in elevating Kenya as an exciting cycling destination to the world.”

“We expect a good number of competitors to take part at our first event in Nairobi on

Sunday 4th February, racing over 120km, 60km and 20km distances, as well as providing a mini circuit for kids to have a go at cycling in a safe, friendly environment. It promises to be a great day of fun for the whole family, so we urge you all to come and get hooked by the gravel bug at the LOOP Safari Gravel Series.” He added.