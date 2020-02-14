Cyclists call for inclusivity in urban planning policy

14 cyclists covered 14 Kilometres in Nairobi to make a statement and raise their voices on the need to prioritise non-motorised transport infrastructure when designing Kenyan Roads.
The campaign dubbed #MyLane2 by the cyclists hopes not to just share their experiences as cyclists but also to educate the general public.
“If we are to achieve a New Deal for nature and people, as a country, transport infrastructure must be safe, cost-effective and should support carbon emission reduction. How do we expect people to embrace non-motorized transport when walking and cycling are death traps on our Kenyan roads? Is it our urban planning policy, or do we need a holistic national non-motorised transport legislation? No one should be left behind. If we don’t include pedestrians and cyclists in our planning we will have deliberately, left them out, failed the future generation in our planning and contributed to their suffering,” said Nancy Githaiga – Policy Research and Innovation Manager, WWF-Kenya
The campaign was sparked by a video that was doing rounds on social media that saw two cyclists being run off the road by a motorist.
@CriticalMassNbi @kenyancyclist #MyLane2 #ShowYourLove pic.twitter.com/s2pPphwig7
— Boso (@bosomose) February 13, 2020
As part of the advocacy, the 14 who are members of the cycling group – Critical Mass Nairobi, will track their unique cycling loop using a GPS enabled social fitness app- Strava.
To campaign is mainly to draw attention to the urgent need for designated pedestrians and cycling lanes.
On a day the world is celebrating Valentine’s Day, they will draw a virtual and actual Love Heart using Strava and bicycles respectively.
The campaign has evoked reactions on social media under the #MyLaneToo
Here is what Kenyans had to say about the campaign
It is now mandatory that all new and improved roads ?have non-motorized transport???????? components. But what about existing roads? @CriticalMassNbi are on Nairobi roads today to draw attention to the urgent need for designated pedestrians and cycling lanes.
#MyLane2 ??????? pic.twitter.com/LlJBHV7jTz
— Victoria Rubadiri (@VickyRubadiri) February 14, 2020
Dear policy makers, cyclists are actually tired of swerving through traffic! We do it because we don't have a choice! We want protected cycle tracks & bike lanes #MyLane2 @KURAroads @KeNHAKenya @KeRRA_Ke @KenyaGovernors @WBG_Transport @TransportKE @JamesMacharia_ @PSCharlesHinga pic.twitter.com/d8fzbq9Uty
— Critical Mass Nairobi (@CriticalMassNbi) February 13, 2020
#mylane2 an appeal to policy makers on matters road, kindly do consider us cyclists. We are tired of being disrespected, bullied and hit. All because we want to keep fit and conserve the environment while we're at it. We need bike lanes please. @KURAroads @KeNHAKenya pic.twitter.com/jJqGwHZwVO
— Jodee misere (@winyo) February 13, 2020
A new deal for people and nature. must plan for now and the future.
Cycling and walking will reduce our emissions…is also healthier..but we must have designated walkways and cyclists paths…Leave No One Behind. Thus is what sustainable infrastructure calls for. #MyLane2 https://t.co/AnketGstAb pic.twitter.com/fqEKICzUAR
— NANCY G (@Nancy_Githaiga) February 14, 2020
#MyLaneToo campaign in photos