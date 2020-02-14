Cyclists call for inclusivity in urban planning policy

14 cyclists covered 14 Kilometres in Nairobi to make a statement and raise their voices on the need to prioritise non-motorised transport infrastructure when designing Kenyan Roads.

The campaign dubbed #MyLane2 by the cyclists hopes not to just share their experiences as cyclists but also to educate the general public.

“If we are to achieve a New Deal for nature and people, as a country, transport infrastructure must be safe, cost-effective and should support carbon emission reduction. How do we expect people to embrace non-motorized transport when walking and cycling are death traps on our Kenyan roads? Is it our urban planning policy, or do we need a holistic national non-motorised transport legislation? No one should be left behind. If we don’t include pedestrians and cyclists in our planning we will have deliberately, left them out, failed the future generation in our planning and contributed to their suffering,” said Nancy Githaiga – Policy Research and Innovation Manager, WWF-Kenya

The campaign was sparked by a video that was doing rounds on social media that saw two cyclists being run off the road by a motorist.