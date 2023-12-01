Cynthia Nyamai kicks off her #488ForKibra walk to raise Ksh 66M

Olympic Primary School is one step closer to acquiring an international standard astro turf field that is being donated at a tune of Ksh 66,630,000 by Restoring Issachar’s Generation (RIG East Africa).

On Thursday, Kibra MP Mwalimu Peter Orero, Head of Mombasa Walk Movement Major Retired Idris Abdirahman, and Head of RIG East Africa and Media personality Cynthia Nyamai officially flagged off the #488ForKibra walk in Mombasa County.

They covered a 5km route from Mama Ngina Drive – Treasury Square – Fontanella – Pembe Za Ndovu – Posta Ngajoni – Pembe za Ndovu – Fontanella – Treasury Square – Mama Ngina Drive to create awareness and raise funds towards the project.

The project, spearheaded and funded by RIG East Africa, focuses on community building and outreach projects.

Its goal is to transform the Olympic Primary School field in Kibra into a fully-fledged 24-hour multipurpose pitch.

This initiative aims to benefit not only the 5,500 children in the school but also the broader Kibra community.

Beyond grass and turf, it aims to nurture dreams, create opportunities, and build a brighter future for Kenya through sports.

In his remarks, Abdirahman stated, “our mandate as a movement is to give back to society. Collaborating with RIG EA aims to raise funds for the construction of a 24-hour Olympic Primary School multipurpose field. This project holds immense promise for the community.”

He expressed gratitude for the support received, emphasizing the significance of this facility for nurturing young talent.

On his part, the Kibra MP highlighted that one of his agendas is to build youth through sports. “We must nurture talent and develop them by providing adequate facilities. Through RIG EA, we aim to achieve this goal,” said.

Orero in addition called for unity in pooling resources to construct a state-of-the-art field, considering it not just a dream but a necessity for a thriving Kibra community.

CEC Education Mombasa County Dr. Mbwarali Kame Mboramad emphasized the county’s support for the project through its generosity.

Nyamai on her part acknowledged Major Retired Idris Abdirahman – Head of MWM for collaboration in organizing the walk.

She noted relationships between government and the private sector need to be fostered for the communities to benefit.

In conclusion, she thanked various organizations for their support and media coverage.

The project is said to be completed in January 2024 before schools reopen.