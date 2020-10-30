Cytonn targets lifestyle developments with completion of Kshs 5B project

Cytonn Investments through its subsidiary Cytonn Real Estate is targeting to put up additional lifestyle residential projects following the completion of phase 2 of its Kshs 5B project dubbed the Alma located in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

The Alma project which comprise 477 units in 9 blocks features 1, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and has seen the developer now complete phase one and two of the project with focus now shifting to phase three.

According to Cytonn Group chief executive Edwin Dande, there has been a rising demand among urban dwellers in Nairobi seeking comprehensive lifestyle amenities, reliable water and power supply which the firm is keen on meeting through projects such as the Alma.

“A lot of research went into our decision to build The Alma. Ruaka has one of the highest residential occupancies in the country. As the town grows, there is increased demand for housing with superior amenities, great finishes and strategic location,” said Dande.

Speaking during the handover of the project to owners, Kiambu County Governor Dr. James Nyoro noted the rapid growth of real estate development in the high-growth Ruaka Town which has led to overall economic growth in the county.

“We have grown as a county and we are always appreciative to developers like Cytonn Real Estate for coming in and helping in the development of the county. Kiambu has so much potential and its development has been steady, especially Ruaka town which has developed to become a residential haven,” the governor noted.

Dande says plans are already underway for the final phase of the project as the firm pools investments to construct next-generation developments in the country in line with the government’s Affordable Housing agenda