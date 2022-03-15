D-day for DP Ruto as UDA delegates convene at Kasarani for endorsement

Deputy President William Ruto will Tuesday morning be endorsed as the UDA party presidential flag bearer setting the stage for a fierce contest with Raila Odinga in August.

Over 5000 delegates are expected to attend the event at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The National Delegates Conference comes days after a UDA party panel cleared DP Ruto as the only qualified candidate for the top job after conducting interviews on Saturday.

It comes in quick succession of Azimio La Umoja’s NDC where about 21 parties signed a pact to support ODM party Leader Raila Odinga as their Presidential candidate in August.

Guests started streaming in as early as 4AM with the Deputy President expected to arrive at 9AM.

Speaking Monday afternoon after an inspection of ongoing preparations, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki said they expect a variety of guests among them ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula.

In a notice, UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina said, “Pursuant to Article 6.2 (iv), Article 31.1 (i) and Article 31.2 of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Constitution, the UDA National Delegates Convention shall be held on Tuesday, 15th March 2022 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena from 10:00am.”