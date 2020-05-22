The fate of Senate Deputy Speaker Kindiki Kithure will be decided this afternoon when the Senate holds a special sitting to deliberate on his removal.

Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata filed a notice of motion on Tuesday as the purge against Senators perceived to be Deputy President William Ruto’s allies continues.

Kindiki is the latest to face the ouster after the removal of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika as Majority Leader and Majority Whip respectively.

Kang’ata who replaced Kihika has been on the front foot mobilizing support for the removal of Kindiki stating categorically that the Jubilee party has lost confidence in Kindiki and that party members must vote in line with the party position.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



To remove Kindiki from as the Deputy Speaker, Kang’ata must garner a 2/3rd majority in the house.

This even as Njuri Ncheke Meru Council of Elders strongly condemned the intended removal of the Tharaka Nithi Senatior Kithure Kindiki saying it amounts to intimidation.

The elders led by their National chairman Linus Kathera and the National organizing secretary Josphat Murangiri said it is unfortunate that the Jubilee Party has disintegrated due to personal and petty wars among some elected leaders, calling on the President to intervene and stabilize the party.