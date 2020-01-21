D-Day for Waititu

The Senate convenes for a special sitting this afternoon to deliberate on an impeachment motion against Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu.

The special sitting comes as the courts blocked the governor from accessing his office over graft related charges.

Residents of the county are expressing optimism the senate will be objective in its deliberations and offer a lasting solution to the leadership crisis in the county.

The senators are likely to form a committee to probe the allegations against the governor.

In a scenario where the senate hands the embattled governor a lifeline by quashing his impeachment, the governor will still contend with the court orders and stay away from office until such a time his case is determined.

However in the event his impeachment grounds holds water – according to the senate, his deputy James Nyoro will take over the leadership mantle.

Waititu will still have the latitude to appeal the senate decision in the courts.

63 members of the Kiambu County Assembly voted to remove Waititu from office on December 9th 2019, in an impeachment motion sponsored by Ndenderu Ward MCA Solomon Kinuthia citing corruption, gross misconduct and misuse of office.