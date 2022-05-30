Dadaboy Ehiz appointed ‘Africa Now’ presenter

The media personality will take over for the June 10th show.

Nigerian TV presenter, media personality and influencer Dadaboy Ehiz is taking over as the new host of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 for its 3rd season, beginning Friday 10 June.

“I am super excited to be the new host of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1!” says Ehiz. “I’m thrilled about people experiencing African music from my point of view and being the face of such a prestigious show. We’re about to have a great time! It’s going to be a wonderful journey so make sure you’re strapped in properly because you’re about to have one smooth ride. I’m ready!”

Over its two-year run, Africa Now Radio, Apple Music Radio’s first global African music radio show, has featured exclusive interviews with some of the continent’s biggest superstars including Davido, Tems, DJ Maphorisa, Teni, CKay, Black Coffee, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Mr Eazi, Olamide, Fireboy DML, Nasty C, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Rema, Angelique Kidjo, Asa, Diamond Platnumz and Adekunle Gold.

Based on the Africa Now playlist, Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz will continue to showcase the latest African sounds, be it Amapiano, Afrobeats, Highlife, Alte, Afro-House, Hip-Hop, Bongo Flava, or Kuduro.

