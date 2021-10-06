Daddy Owen announces an album release

Chapter IV is set to drop on October 16th.

Daddy Owen, or Owen Matia as he is known by his government names, started his music journey way back when he was in high school. Mentored by his brother Rufftone who is also a gospel musician, Daddy Owen broke through into the music scene in the early 2000’s. Since then, he has gone on to win several awards, such as the MTV Africa Music Awards, Groove Awards, and Kisima Awards. With five notable albums under his belt, Daddy Owen is now set to release his sixth.

“GOD has been so faithful to me that now I present to u may latest album CHAPTER 4 which al be launching on the 16th of October!!” Daddy Owen posted on his Instagram account. The ‘System Ya Kapungala’ singer explained that the journey to his sixth album has a been an emotionally trying one. He decided to embark on the writing and recording of the album beginning last year when he was going through some personal issues.

Earlier this year, in a TV interview, Daddy Owen revealed that he had been silently battling depression. “I write this with balancing tears coz I know how tough the journey has been .. all I can say is that JESUS IS EBENEZER” Daddy Owen proclaimed.

Fans can anticipate the album drop in ten days’ time.