Dagoretti MP urges youth to embrace technical training

Dagoreti Member of Parliament, John Kiarie, has urged the youth to embrace technical training to boost their employability.

The MP urged the youth to ignore the notion that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) is for failures.

He was speaking during the unveiling of a 130 million shillings ICT enabled Skills Center at the Waithaka Vocational Training Centre in Nairobi.

Close to 1,000 young people are expected to benefit from the centre that will focus on Plumbing, Welding, Food and Beverage and Electrical Engineering.

The investment by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions in collaboration with partners will see the setting up of up of ICT enabled Skills Centers in 11 other institutions including , Marsabit, West Pokot, Mandera, Isiolo, Kwale, Narok, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Kisumu and Vihiga.

97 per cent of youth say unemployment is their biggest problem.

Analysis by the Higher Education Loans Board shows that employability is at 96 % for people with Technical and Vocational Education and Training compared to 40 percent among those with a university degree.

Meanwhile, a section of the clergy in Gatundu south constituency have hit out at political leaders who show disrespect to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The over 200 bishops and pastors want the politicians to shun divisive politics and support the President’s development agenda.

This as Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech called for inclusivity in the planned Afraha Stadium BBI rally.

Over 200 hundred religious leaders from Gatundu South Constituency have told off a section of politicians for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Under the umbrella of Gatundu Sub-County Clergy Forum, the church leaders challenged politicians to shun divisive politics and support national development.

This as Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech urged for an inclusive forum in the Afraha Stadium BBI rally.

Speaking in Belgut, Koech termed BBI as a national project that should involve all leaders.

Meanwhile, Kitui governor Charity Ngilu wants those opposing BBI to keep off the rallies.

Speaking in Homabay, Ngilu said those who don’t support the initiative have no room in the rallies sentiments echoed by Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga.