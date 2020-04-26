Dairy farmers urged to embrace modern technologies

Kenyan dairy farmers have been challenged to embrace modern technologies to enhance production.

According to Agricultural Development Corporation Western Region Manager Dr Maurice Chelugon, research indicates poor rearing techniques have resulted in declining milk production in the country.

Experts say that smart Agricultural Practices begin with the right selection of animal breed and breeding techniques.

Speaking during the launch of an Artificial insemination centre in Kitale, Agricultural Development Corporation western region chair Dr Maurice Chelugon said the country has the capacity to improve breeds through new technologies.

ADC Livestock Genetic Center Kitale Manager Dr Mushemi Kariuki says local solutions remain key in transforming the fortunes of dairy farmers in the country.

Meanwhile, farmers in Isiolo County received a boost after they received farm inputs worth Ksh 13 million from the World food program.

Isiolo County Governor Mohammed Kuti says the move will go a long way towards improving food productivity hence reducing the high level of relief food dependency among county residents.