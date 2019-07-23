Dairy farmers urged to embrace technology, value addition

Those in the dairy value chain should embrace technology, value addition as well as mechanize operations to increase productivity and competitiveness.

Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Andrew Tuimur says the current high cost of production has made local dairy products less competitive which is stifling growth.

Unpredictable weather patterns, expensive animal feeds and supplements and poor infrastructure remain a bane to the growth of the dairy industry.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, 5.2 billion litres of milk is produced in Kenya annually, while consumption is half the World Health Organization recommendation.

To meet demand, Kenya has been importing products from neighbouring countries like Uganda.

In efforts geared towards scaling up production, dairy farmers have been urged to embrace technology and mechanize their operations.

High demand for dairy products against low productivity levels has created a haven for crafty dealers to engage in unlawful activities such as milk adulteration a vice that the government hopes to address through new regulations.

The dairy industry employs about 1 million people, with an average contribution of 4 per cent to Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product.