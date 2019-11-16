Dairy industry stakeholders call on govt to fast-track implementation of regulations

A consortium of dairy industry stakeholders are calling on the government to fast-track implementation of the animal feeds regulations, reduce taxes on the dairy production systems and increase dairy farmers’ representation in decision-making positions.

The stakeholders are also calling on an audit of milk imports that they say should be on a need basis to protect the local dairy industry value chain.

According to the leadership of dairy farmers’ associations, the cost of milk production in Uganda is at an equivalent of Kenya’s 8 to 12 shillings per litre against Kenya’s estimate of 26 shillings per litre.

To level the playing field, they want the government to restrict milk imports to on need basis.

Dairy farmers are decrying low representation in government’s decision-making platforms, besides, over-taxation, and very low farm gate prices offered by processors.

It is against these challenges that dairy farmers in the country want the government to develop a national dairy industry development support program that will facilitate the implementation of the forthcoming dairy regulation.

According to the Executive Director, Dairy Farmers Consortium, Elisha Bwatuti, the liberalization of the dairy market in Kenya and the signing of the EAC Trade Protocol has allowed for an increase in milk import which has caused a glut and a drop of milk prices at farm gate level to below 20 shillings per litre.