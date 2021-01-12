Dam scandal: Former PSs Thugge, Koech turned into state witnesses

The multibillion dam scandal has taken a new twist after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji dropped charges against former Principal Secretaries Kamau Thugge and Susan Koech.

The two who were arrested and charged in court in 2019 over their alleged role in the Arror and Kimwarer dams Sh63 billion scandal will now testify against former Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, through his deputy Alexander Muteti, asked the court to discharge the former Treasury PS and also the former Wildlife PS Susan Koech from the case, saying they will be prosecution witnesses in the matter.

Nairobi Chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti allowed the application by the DPP and ordered their cash bail deposited in court to be returned to the suspects.

The former CS Rotich is among several government officials who were charged with multiple counts including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conferring a benefit and single-sourcing for the insurance of the projects, and approving payment contrary to the law.

The DPP has also requested the court to allow him one month to produce 18 Italians charged alongside former CS Rotich over Kimwarer dam scandal.

Rotich and Thugge denied the graft charges but were together with 26 other government officials charged afresh after the DPP consolidated the charges from the two dams and amended the charge sheet.