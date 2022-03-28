Damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure estimated at $63 billion

The war in Ukraine has caused more than $63 billion (£47.8bn) in damage to infrastructure, according to a new estimate from the Kyiv School of Economics.

According to the estimate – which calculated the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through 24 March – at least 4,431 residential buildings have been damaged, destroyed, or seized, along with 92 factories and warehouses and 378 schools.

Additionally, 12 airports have been destroyed, damaged, or captured, as well as seven thermal or hydroelectric powerplants.

The estimate notes that since the school’s previous estimate was published on 17 March, a total of $3.5bn worth of damage has been sustained.