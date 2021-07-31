Dancing and fishing in Kisumu

This week on “Zurura” the team explores the vibrant culture of Kenya’s lakeside city.

This week on Zurura, the show takes place in Kisumu city where the team explores the county’s vast fishing economy, its culture through song and dance and its fashion.

Starting off in Lake Victoria, which is responsible for supporting many families in the region as a source of food and a livelihood. In this episode, we learn about Rastrineobola argentea which is the scientific name for Omena, the fishermen who number in the thousands who come to fish for all kinds of fish and the challenges facing the fishermen.

Also in this episode, we meet Lydia Owera, a Kisumu fashion designer and stylist who works and lives in Kisumu. She takes us through her step by step process of designing and making an outfit.

